UMD Women’s Hockey Set to Open Regular Season in Mankato

The Bulldogs are unbeaten in their last 17 meetings against the Mavericks.

DULUTH, Minn. – This week, the UMD women’s hockey will open the 2021-2022 up in Mankato.

UMD brings back 13 seniors from last year’s squad, but only one won’t be on the ice this season former captain Ashton Bell, Who is centralized with Team Canada. And while losing a stellar offensive defenseman will ding the blueline a bit, the Bulldogs will still be able to score in bunches as the goal-scorers from 51 of their 55 goals last season will be back in the line-up.

“It’s so exciting to see everyone out there on the ice. You just watch practices and we’re playing small games. It’s just so great to see the depth that we have this year,” said forward Kylie Hanley.

“There’s just so many weapons and it’s really fun to watch. We can tinker as coaches, but honestly, we haven’t had to. Just about every line can jump out the door and execute at a tremendously high level,” head coach Maura Crowell said.

The first order of business is a road trip to Minnesota State Mankato. The Bulldogs are unbeaten in their last 17 meetings against the Mavericks. But don’t sleep on them as they’re coming off a road sweep over Merrimack last weekend.

“I think we take one series at a time. We’re not looking too far ahead. Our main focus is this weekend and not focused on what they’ve done so far in this season. We’re focused on ourselves,” said forward Gabbie Hughes.

“With some of us getting an extra season, we’re definitely not taking anything for granted. And just going out there and knowing how good of a team we have and using that to our advantage, I think we’re going to prove a lot of people wrong across the country with what we have,” forward Naomi Rogge said.

Puck drop Friday night in Mankato is set for just after 6 p.m.