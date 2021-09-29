UMD’s Jim Boos Looks Back On 500th Career Coaching Win

Boos will be honored before UMD's game Friday night against Minnesota State Mankato.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD head volleyball coach Jim Boos picked up his 500th coaching victory in last Friday’s five-set thriller over Sioux Falls.

He becomes just the 15th Division II coach to hit that milestone. Boos is going into his 20th season at UMD and he’s helped guide the Bulldogs to the NCAA tournament in 17 of those years.

“He is one of the best coaches I’ve ever been able to play under and I can’t tell you how grateful I am to have him as my coach and just have this experience with him. I think that getting that 500th win was super special to be able to be there,” team captain Kate Berg said.

“Every win has its own special quality to it. But certainly when you reach a milestone like that, it really gives you a chance to kind of reflect and think back on all the great moments that you’ve been a part of, all the great people you’ve been able to work with. It’s a memorable one to do it in five sets, 15-13, with the way that match went, it’s certainly one that you won’t forget,” said Boos.

Boos will be honored before UMD’s game Friday night against Minnesota State Mankato. Start time is set for 6 p.m. at Romano Gym.