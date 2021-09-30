Catalyst Content Festival Underway in Duluth

On the last day, 23 awards will be presented to the best projects.

DULUTH, Minn. — The Catalyst Content Festival is underway in Duluth.

The festival brings hundreds of submissions from all across the globe.

It’s only the second time the festival has taken place in Duluth after officially moving to the city back in 2019.

Participants say that this is the perfect place to have an event this size bringing more coverage to the northland.

“There is no better way to do that to hundreds and hundreds of producers, creators and executives. We have them all in one space. We can talk to them. We can show them our beautiful lake. We can show them our beautiful lakewalk. We can show them the topography and the things that we have to offer,” Upper Midwest Film Office Executive Director, Shari Marshik says.

The festival runs until October 2nd.

