Duluth Fire Department and Duluth Veterinary Hospital Partner Up

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Fire Department is partnering up with Duluth Veterinary Hospital on London Road to provide care for the animals in the case of an emergency.

First responders are stressing the need for more animal emergency kits, including oxygen masks, leashes, and medical supplies, to tend to animals.

So far this year, the Duluth Fire Department has responded to a high number of calls involving pets needing medical treatment.

“We’ve always made pets a priority, obviously the first priority in a fire is humans, but more often than not, they seem to self-rescue most of the time,” said Duluth Firefighter Tony Schilling. “And unfortunately, in the process, animals get scared, or their owners are not able to carry them out or whatever it might be. so then obviously we shift to then trying to rescue them.”

Not only do these pets need treatment onsite, but they need a veterinary hospital that will take them in to treat injuries further.

The Duluth Veterinary Hospital is stepping up to take care of any animals found by firefighters in emergencies and donate emergency kits to the Duluth Fire Department.

“And we’re lucky enough to be able to partner with the fire department and provide masks, we provided some leashes, we’re gonna do training as far as how to handle the animals when they’re in stressful situations like this, so that it’s safer for the animals and more likely to have a positive outcome,” said Veterinarian Steven Schuder.

This partnership will help save pets across the Northland and provide Duluth firefighters the resources they need.