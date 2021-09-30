Duluth Police Department Participating in ‘Red Ribbon Campaign’

The chief of police says it's all to spread awareness to community members about illicit drug use.

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department, and other departments across the country in connection with the DEA are participating in the “Red Ribbon Campaign” throughout all of October.

This week, magnets are on each squad card to honor a fallen DEA who was killed by drug traffickers in 1985.

“The fact that we have a community that has a substantial opioid crisis,” Duluth Police Chief, Mike Tusken says.

“That we have people that are suffering from the scourge of addiction but also at the same time it has cost people their lives in our region and in our city. Our community is the force multiplier of eyes and ears that helps us do our work every day.”

