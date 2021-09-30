Electric Fetus Holds Online Auction After Store Closing in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Electric Fetus location is holding an online auction after closing its doors for good earlier this year.

In May the business expressed on its Facebook page how appreciative they were to the Duluth community and music scene and thanked their loyal customers after 33 years in business.

The online auction began Wednesday and will run through October 11 until 6:00 p.m.

Items up for auction include furniture, neon signs, apparel, display cases, and other assorted inventory.

According to Auction Masters, the pickup and payment date will be October 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sign-up is required.

Electric Fetus says shipping is not available for items sold and must be picked up in person on the specified date and times.

