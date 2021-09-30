Grandma’s Marathon 2022 Registration to Open Friday

DULUTH, Minn. – Registration for the 2022 Grandma’s Marathon opens tomorrow.

Registration for all three weekend races is first-come-first-served and will open at 7:00 p.m.

Race organizers say the 2022 Marathon will once again be at full capacity following the altered race plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re excited to be able to open registration again with a full field,” Marketing & Public Relations Director Zach Schneider said. “We feel very fortunate to have held a successful half capacity event in 2021, but now we look forward to returning to a full-fledged race weekend because that’s the true Grandma’s Marathon experience we want for both our participants and our community.”

There will be 9,000 entries available for Grandma’s Marathon, 8,000 entries for the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon, and 2,700 entries for the William A. Irvin 5K. Organizers say there will also be a virtual option again in 2022 for all weekend races.

To register or to find more information about the 2022 Grandma’s Marathon weekend, click here.

Grandma’s Marathon

October 1-October 15 — $120

October 16-December 31 — $130

January 1-March 31 — $140

April 1-June 1— $150

Virtual — $110

Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon



October 1-October 15 — $110

October 16-December 31 — $120

January 1-March 31 — $130

April 1-June 1— $140

Virtual — $100

William A. Irvin 5K

