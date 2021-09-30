Grandmas’s Marathon Registration Opens Friday Night

Registration will be open on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning Friday night at 7 p.m. on the Grandma's Marathon website.

DULUTH, Minn. – Great news for runners as registration for next year’s Grandma’s Marathon begins Friday night.

The 46th annual Grandma’s races are back to full capacity. There is still a virtual option for next year and the cancellation contingency plan is still in place in case the race is moved back to being virtual.

“we kind of opened the box to a lot of different possibilities in 2021 and now its just a matter of picking and choosing which of those things will stay with us long term and which of those things we want to go back to how they were done in the past, so its really exciting for us because we have kind of all these new things to play with,” public relations and marketing director Zach Schneider said.

Registration will be open on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning Friday night at 7 p.m. on the Grandma’s Marathon website.