MN BCA Provides Update in Duluth Officer-Involved Shooting

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota BCA has identified the deputy involved in the Tuesday morning in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

The MN BCA says Deputy Jason Kuhnly discharged his firearm on September 28 injuring 29-year-old Jesse Ferrari.

Kuhnly has been with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office for eight years and is on standard administrative leave.

No weapons were recovered at the scene.

The BCA investigation of the officer-involved shooting is ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the BCA will provide its findings without recommendation to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office for review.

Ferrari was charged Thursday with Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle and Driving After Revocation.