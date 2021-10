Prep Boys Soccer: Hermantown Tops Superior; Duluth Marshall, Grand Rapids Play to Tie

The Hawks picked up the road win, while the Hilltoppers and Thunderhawks ended in a tie.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Hermantown boys soccer team was down 2-1 at halftime, but then rallied in the second half to get the road win over Superior 3-2 Thursday night at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

In other prep boys action, Duluth Marshall and Grand Rapids played to a 1-1 tie.