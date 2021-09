Taste Bud Tour with New Duluth-Based Charcuterie Board Business

Cooking Connection: Unique Cheese Combo Charcuterie Board with 'Yes, Cheese'

DULUTH, Minn. – In this week’s Cooking Connection, Meteorologist Ken Slama helps assemble a unique charcuterie board filled with assorted Wisconsin cheeses with ‘Yes, Cheese.’

Get your taste buds ready because it’s sure to include a variety of cheese that is new and delicious to you!

