UMD Men’s Hockey Team Meets Wisconsin in Exhibition Game

Puck drop at the Chippewa Falls Ice Arena is set for 1 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team will be in Chippewa Falls this Sunday for an exhibition game against 11th-ranked Wisconsin. It will be the Bulldogs’ first game since last April’s Frozen Four with the goal of getting tuned-up before the start of the regular season.

This will be the first time theses two teams have met since October of 2019 when the Badgers swept the Bulldogs in Madison. The exhibition will also give UMD a chance to tinker around with potential lines.

Puck drop at the Chippewa Falls Ice Arena is set for 1 p.m.