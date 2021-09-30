UMD student sues the University of Minnesota Over Vaccine Mandate

DULUTH, Minn. – A University of Minnesota Duluth student has filed a lawsuit against the University of Minnesota System over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

According to court documents, the lawsuit, filed Wednesday, names the President of the University of Minnesota Joan Gabel, the U of M Board of Regents, and all five of the University of Minnesota campuses as defending parties.

The University announced in August it would be requiring all students to be vaccinated by October 8. Students who did not comply with the mandate would not be eligible to enroll in future classes.

The unnamed 20-year-old student who filed the suit tested positive for COVID-19 in November, according to the complaint, and could, therefore “provide evidence of immunity against COVID-19.”

“Accepting the COVID-19 vaccine violates Petitioner’s conscientiously held, but not specifically religious, beliefs. If injunctive relief is not granted by the Court on or before October 8, 2021, Petitioner will be forced to relinquish his fundamental rights and conscientious beliefs, or harm his long-term job and education prospects and change colleges,” the complaint reads.

The lawsuit goes on to say the “respondents know that they are not authorized to propose or require that students receive new vaccines.”

UMD Public Relations and Marketing Director, Lynne Williams said in a statement Thursday, “The University has not had a chance to review the details at this time. That said, we are confident in the operational decisions we made regarding vaccinations for our community. Our actions reflect the high priority we place on creating the safest, healthiest possible campus environment for our students, faculty, and staff.”