Bayfield Businesses Looking Forward to Apple Fest

It's an occasion that is the biggest weekend of the year for the town.

BAYFIELD, Wisc. — “I think people are excited to be outside again and to gather,” Apostle Island Booksellers Store Manager, Kristen Sandstrom says.

After having a different variation of the event last year, Apple Fest is coming back to downtown Bayfield this weekend.

“We expect to have at least 20,000 people in and around the area this weekend,” Bayfield Chamber & Visitor Bureau Marketing Director, Kati Anderson says.

It’s an occasion that is the biggest weekend of the year for the town.

“We’re going to have vendors lining the street. Food and craft vendors lining the street Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Something we are going to be doing a little differently this year is we’re going to have two music venues,” Anderson says.

Having already had a successful summer, businesses in the area are looking forward to when the small town of fewer than five hundred people gains thousands in a short period of time.

“This year definitely felt like everyone that didn’t travel last year was just itching to travel this year. People were spending their money. Our business is way up from any of our previous years,” Sandstrom says.

Even though the main drag of town will be packed with vendors, organizers are encouraging people to head up to the orchards as well.

“Because that’s really what it’s all about and many of them have chosen to have a place and a presence downtown,” Anderson says.

Keeping the momentum of tourism going into the winter months.

For more information about Apple Fest, click here.