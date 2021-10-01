DECC to Offer Expanded COVID Testing Beginning Monday

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health announced Friday afternoon it will offer expanded COVID-19 testing at the DECC starting Monday.

COVID testing space will double from 5,000 to 10,000 square feet to accommodate the additional testing and staff.

Testing will be available Monday through Saturday and beginning October 12, will be available Tuesday through Saturday.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged.

To access the testing site enter the DECC facility through Door D and proceed to the Paulucci Hall.

To schedule an appointment at the DECC, click here.

To find a vaccine location near you visit the Minnesota Vaccine Locator or click here.