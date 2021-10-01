Duluth Firefighters Show Support in Breast Cancer Awareness Month

DULUTH, Minn.- It is October 1st, and that doesn’t just mean we’re moving into the fall holidays, but it is now breast cancer awareness month, and local first responders are spreading awareness.

The Duluth Fire Department and the Duluth Firefighters Local 101 display the importance of early prevention and detection of breast cancer by wearing official pink uniform shirts throughout October.

“It’s just one of those things that we can do to, you know, show the community that we’ve been affected by this,” said Duluth Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj. “We realize that there’s almost everybody; this touches almost every person or every family. someone knows someone or was related to someone or is married to someone who had breast cancer or has dealt with it in some way.”

Wearing pink uniforms is a recent tradition for Duluth firefighters in showing their support to the community.

A few current and past firefighters had relatives diagnosed with breast cancer, so it is important to them to show support.

“I think that’s, you know, kind of really one of the keys is, open those discussions up,” said Krizaj. “Having, quite honestly, having a primarily a male workforce wearing pink gets noticed. People see that, and I think that helps.”

In the past, The Duluth Fire Department sold the shirts to the public to raise money for the American Cancer Society but are now encouraging the public to make direct donations to the organization.