Duluth Police in Standoff With “Armed and Dangerous Individual” in West Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Multiple law enforcement agencies are in a standoff in West Duluth with an “armed and dangerous individual.”

Officials say the Hermantown Police Department, Saint Louis County Sheriffs Department, Superior Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, and DPD’s Tactical Response Team are on scene at an apartment building on Central Avenue where the suspect is believed to be inside.

Authorities say no injuries have been reported, however, the suspect has fired shots.

The suspect has been involved in a number of crimes throughout Duluth and surrounding cities Friday afternoon including attempted armed bank robbery, car theft, and a vehicle pursuit.

The public is encouraged to stay away from the area as officers try to safely bring this individual into custody.