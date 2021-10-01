Duluth Police: Standoff Suspect Surrenders After Attempted Bank Robbery, Car Theft, Vehicle Pursuit

DULUTH, Minn.- The 30-year-old male suspect who kept Duluth Police in a standoff for hours in an apartment building on Central Avenue was finally taken into custody after committing multiple crimes, according to authorities.

Police say at 8:30 p.m. the man eventually surrendered and was apprehended. He was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries and then the St. Louis County Jail pending charges.

According to police, officers responded to reports of the suspect being involved in an attempted bank robbery, car theft, and vehicle pursuit throughout the city, and the surrounding cities around 12:30 p.m.

Then around 1:30 p.m., he barricaded himself in an apartment building on Central Avenue. While in the apartment, he fired multiple shots. According to authorities, officers did not return fire.

As the standoff went into the evening hours, police used what appeared to be tear gas and flashbangs — non-lethal tactics after, they said, they made multiple attempts to have him surrender peacefully.

Police cleared tenants out of that apartment today and asked the public to stay away from the area.

“Right now there is an individual that’s armed in the area of Cody and Central, so we are encouraging the public to stay away from that area until we are safely able to bring that individual into custody, so if you are in that area, give our officers enough room to work,” said DPD Public Information Officer Mattie Hjelseth, earlier in the afternoon.

One school in the area, Laura MacArthur Elementary, was on lockdown at the end of the school day. They reopened and sent kids home safely.

According to Hjelseth, there were no injuries reported during the call.

Hermantown Police Department, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department, Minnesota State Patrol, and the Superior Police Department assisted in the incident.