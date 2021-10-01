Economic Development Association of Minnesota Hosts Fall Conference

DULUTH, Minn.- The Economic Development Association of Minnesota hosted a three-day fall conference at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center that kicked off this past Wednesday.

The conference featured a list of nearly 50 business leaders from a variety of industries to speak.

The fall event invited members, non-members, and students to learn, network, and grow professionally.

“A Different lens that Covid has brought to our work, but the reality is it hasn’t stopped, and this gets us together so that we can really be on the cutting edge,” said attendee Deanna Kuennen. “So that we can continue to help those businesses grow—we can continue to help them find workforce.”

Whether sharing their latest projects or reflecting on their previous work, the conference aimed to help individuals and businesses make economic developments.