Fall Treats are Back at Duluth’s Best Bread

DULUTH, Minn.- Fall is here, and lines of people are showing up to Duluth’s Best Bread in West Duluth for their seasonal baked goods.

They recently brought back their pumpkin spice croissants, and people are not hesitating to come and get them.

They plan on making more seasonal treats as we move further into fall, as they are a big hit.

“Everybody really does get excited about our fall menu items,” said manager Tonetta Backlin. “Fall here is pretty short—doesn’t take too long before the snow comes, and we stretch our fall flavors as long as we can.”

You can get your favorite fall treats from Duluth’s Best Bread Tuesday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.