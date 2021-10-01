Friday Night Frenzy Highlights and Scores from 10/1/21
Here's all the action from Friday night, including wins for Esko, Cloquet and Duluth East
ESKO, Minn. – In prep football action, Esko stayed undefeated as they got the home shutout over Two Harbors 24-0 Friday at Eskomos Stadium. Here’s all the other scores from Friday night:
MINNESOTA PREP FOOTBALL – WEEK FIVE
Cloquet 14, Hermantown 7
Rock Ridge 14, Duluth East 46
Grand Rapids 20, North Branch 21
Mora 20, Hibbing 14
Hinckley-Finlayson 32, International Falls 6
WISCONSIN PREP FOOTBALL – WEEK SEVEN
Northwestern 56, Bloomer 12
Superior 6, Hudson 31
Northwood/Solon Springs 58, Washburn 20