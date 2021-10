Perry Breaks School Record, Holmquist Nets Four Goals as UWS Soccer Teams Earn Home Sweeps Over Crown

The Yellowjackets had a pair of historic performances Friday afternoon at the Spartan Sports Complex.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UW-Superior men’s soccer team defeated Crown 8-0 as Blake Perry became the program’s all-time leading scorer with his 44th career goal.

In the women’s match, Mya Holmquist scored four goals in the first 44 minutes as the Yellowjackets topped the Storm 5-0.