Powerball Jackpot Rises to $635M Due To Ticket-Buying Surge

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The giant Powerball jackpot has grown even bigger, with officials raising the estimated payout to $635 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.

The grand prize was raised Friday from an earlier estimate of $620 million, reflecting a surge in sales from players attracted by the potential payoff.

While the jackpot increases, the chance of winning all that money remains minuscule, at one in 292.2 million.

There have been 39 drawings in a row without a grand prize winner.

The jackpot amount refers to the payout for winners who choose the annuity option, paid over 29 years.

Most winners take cash, which for Saturday’s drawing would be an estimated $450 million. Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.