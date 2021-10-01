Ru-Ridge Corn Maze in Carlton Reopens for Autumn Adventures

CARLTON, Minn. – It’s the season of corn and pumpkins so for this week’s Active Adventures we try not to get lost at Ru-Ridge Corn Maze in Carlton.

In addition to their corn maze, they offer lots of fun activities for families and friends of all ages.

They’re open Thursday through Sunday until the end of October.

The maze is located at 1781 County Road 1 in Carlton.

