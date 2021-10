UMD Women’s Hockey Opens Season with Road Shutout Over Mankato

Naomi Roagie and Gabby Hughes each score twice as the UMD Bulldogs defeat the Mankato Mavericks 7-0 in their season opener Saturday night

DULUTH, Minn. — Naomi Rogge and Gabbie Hughes each scored twice as the UMD women’s hockey team defeated Minnesota State Mankato 7-0 in their season opener Friday night.

These teams will be back in action on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in Mankato.