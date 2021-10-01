UMD’s Cazz Martin Brings Balance to Bulldogs’ Offense

DULUTH, Minn. – After showing flashes two years ago, UMD’s Cazz Martin has exploded on the scene, coming in at #3 in the NSIC in rushing yards. And with the stellar play of quarterback John Larson, UMD can now open up the playbook and become more balanced with their offensive attack.

“Really just getting used to the playbook, knowing my o-linemen, getting used to the way they block things up and trust in their holes. We got a good o-line so the main thing I got to do is trust that the holes are going to be there and hit it full speed,” Martin said.

“He’s a determined runner. You watch Cazz Martin run the football and not only does he make people miss, he runs extremely hard, but Cazz has extremely good balance and lower body strength. He’s a guy that can break a lot of tackles at the second level. I know our guys believe in him. Our receivers believe that Cazz can plays downfield. They’re throwing blocks late in the game to be able to spring Cazz for some of those long runs,” said head coach Curt Wiese.

Martin and the Bulldogs will be on the road this weekend as they take on Minnesota Moorhead.