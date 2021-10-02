Duluth NAACP Holds ‘Decriminalize Color’ Rally at Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial

They gathered to ask the Duluth Police Department to stop what they call "pre-textual stops" for things like expired tabs or missing license plates -- which they say disproportionately affects people of color.

DULUTH, Minn- At the Clayton, Jackson McGhie Memorial, Women’s Marchers joined Duluth Branch of the NAACP, for their “Decriminalize Color” Rally.

Speakers including Minnesota 7th District Senator Jen McEwen and Civil Rights leaders from across the country gathered to ask the City of Duluth and Duluth Police Department to stop what they call “pre-textual stops” for things like expired tabs or missing license plates — which they say disproportionately affects people of color.

“At this time they told us that they’re not willing to make any specific policy changes and without that piece how do we know that anything’s going to change,” said Jamey Sharp, Criminal Justice Committee Chair of the Duluth NAACP.

NAACP members say they will continue pushing for these reforms and others in the area and surrounding communities.

“We want to see some specific action and that’s the main thing we’ve been talking about today,” Sharp said.

We reached out to the Duluth Police Department for a statement and a spokesperson told us their discussions with the Duluth Branch of the NAACP are ongoing, so they will not provide further comment.