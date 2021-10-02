Duluth Women’s March Joins Hundreds Across Country Supporting Reproductive Rights

This comes after a controversial new law was enacted in Texas, banning abortions once cardiac activity is detected usually around six weeks

DULUTH, Minn.- A Women’s March in Duluth Saturday joined hundreds across the country taking to the streets in support of reproductive rights, which they say are under attack with recent abortion legislation.

The march started outside the St. Louis county courthouse and marched to the Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial on First Street.

The group in Duluth marched down First Street as the first big Women’s March of the Biden administration reached the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, just before their start of a new term that will decide the future of abortion rights in the United States.

The marches come after a controversial new law was enacted in Texas, banning abortions once cardiac activity is detected usually around six weeks — before some women know they are pregnant — without exceptions for rape or incest.

The law also allows any private citizen to sue Texas abortion providers who violate the law, as well as anyone who “aids or abets” a woman or girl getting the procedure. Abortion patients themselves, however, cannot be sued. The person who sues does not have to have a connection to the person getting an abortion and is entitled to at least $10,000 in damages if they prevail in court.

Organizers in Duluth Saturday said other states are looking to follow suit with Texas in drafting restrictive abortion laws, so it’s important communities stand with women nationwide.

“I would like women in the community to know that we in the community, to know that we stand with all of us, we stand as a community for our reproductive rights, and we will not let them be trampled on, it is not acceptable,” said Cassandra Carlson, the Duluth Women’s March host.

Among the many cities where demonstrations took place were New York, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Springfield, Illinois.