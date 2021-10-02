ME Elecmetal Hosts Open House

DULUTH, Minn.- ME Elecmetal hosted a manufacturing event at their Duluth location today, inviting the public to learn about the metal casting industry.

The open house event welcomed employees and their families, along with anyone interested in metal casting to see the process of making their metal products.

“We wanted to do manufacturing day today highlight the importance of manufacturing, the contribution it makes to our area—to the iron range and to the Duluth-Superior area,” said plant manager Justin Meller. “And to also really recognize our employees.”

The event even included hands-on demonstrations for children and adults. People were able to make statues made up of zinc using foundry kit molds. This way, ME Elecmetal employees could show their families a glimpse of what they do for work.

The metal casting company hopes to make this an annual event to help educate Northlanders about the manufacturing side of the mining industry.