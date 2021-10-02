New Video Application Makes Appearance at Catalyst

DULUTH, Minn.- The Catalyst Content Festival attracts creators from all over, but this year’s event featured a new vertical filmmaking phone application for content creators.

Established in 2019, Rizzle is a short-form video platform that doesn’t only invites the public to use but actors, singers, writers, and more.

“Rizzle is dedicated to having creators, filmmakers, writers, actors kind of put themselves out there in the way that they want to be seen and in making series that are there is that people will kind of find something that they like to watch,” said the head of content and creative development Thom Woodley.

Rizzle played a prominent role in this year’s Catalyst festival by allowing current and previous participants to make five one-minute videos, including the creator’s previous work. Contest participants had a chance to win a first-place prize of $1,000 and a second-place prize of $500.