Police: Duluth Standoff Suspect Also Accused of Attempted Armed Robbery in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior Police Department released the timeline of crimes, including attempting to rob a bank at gunpoint in Superior, allegedly perpetrated by the suspect who was arrested Friday evening after a 7-hour standoff with the Duluth Police Department.

According to a spokesperson with Superior Police, at about 12:43 p.m. Friday officers responded to a roundabout at the base of the Bong Bridge to stop a wrong-way driver traveling towards Superior in the Duluth-bound lanes in a dark blue SUV.

After arriving, law enforcement learned the vehicle was likely stolen from Duluth, and witnesses told them it turned around and went back there.

Around 1:36 p.m., according to authorities, Superior Officers were dispatched to the Associated Bank branch in the 1600 block of Belknap St., on a call of a male who had attempted to commit an armed robbery at the bank using the drive-through window.

Investigators said the male had approached the drive-through window and pointed a gun at the bank teller. The teller was able to safely escape and the male fled in the blue SUV, later confirmed to be the stolen vehicle driving the wrong way.

Later, Superior Police was notified by Duluth Police they had located that vehicle abandoned in their jurisdiction.

Although officials said the investigation is still ongoing, they believe the suspect in the attempted armed robbery had been apprehended by the Duluth Police Department — following the standoff in West Duluth where the allegedly fired shots, according to Duluth Police.

When asked if the suspect was the same, Superior Police Public Information Officer Bradley Jago said, “the suspect they had a standoff with is suspected of being the same person who committed the attempted bank robbery here in Superior.”