UMD Volleyball Falls to Concordia-St. Paul

DULUTH, Minn. — The UMD volleyball team fell to Concordia-St. Paul 3-2 on Saturday afternoon at Romano Gym.

The Bulldogs are back in action Friday against #11 Winona State University.