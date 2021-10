UMD Women’s Hockey Look to Strengthen Special Teams After Loss to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. — The UMD women’s hockey team fell to Minnesota State Mankato Saturday afternoon 4-2. Lizi Norton and Elizabeth Giguere each score one for the Bulldogs, but Mankato scores 3 on the power play.

UMD is back in action for their home opener October 8th versus the University of Minnesota at AMSOIL arena.