UWS Men’s Soccer Blows Past Minnesota Morris

Protus Babaya scores 3 for the Yellowjackets for a hat trick, Phillip Eriksen, Nicolai Stokker, Brandon Conklin, and Blake Perry each had one.

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The UWS men’s soccer team dominated the field in Saturday afternoons 7-0 victory over Minnesota Morris at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Protus Babaya scores 3 for the Yellowjackets for a hat trick, Phillip Eriksen, Nicolai Stokker, Brandon Conklin, and Blake Perry each had one. The Yellowjackets look to extend this 3 game win-streak against Saint Olaf on Tuesday, October 5th.