UWS Women’s Soccer Full Speed Ahead in Win Over Minnesota Morris

Niya Wilson scores 4 goals, Annah Schussman and Ava Giswold each add one for the Yellowjackets.

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The UWS women’s soccer team defeated Minnesota Morris 6-1 at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex Saturday afternoon.

Niya Wilson scores 4 goals, Annah Schussman and Ava Giswold each add one for the Yellowjackets. They are back in action Friday, October 8th at Northwestern.