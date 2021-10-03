Abortion Protests Outside of Building for Women in Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.- Today, the group known as “Hand Over The Decision It’S Healthcare” Militia or HOTDISH Militia stood outside the Building for Women abortion clinic on East 1st Street in Downtown Duluth, protesting for abortion rights.

The Duluth protest is a part of the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice protests in 18 different cities across the country.

“Our clinic is also the only abortion provider for the northern half of Minnesota, the northern half of Wisconsin, and the entire upper peninsula of Michigan,” said patient educator Cassidy Thompson. “So being able to show support for abortion, especially when there is an anti-abortion movement going on, is really important here in Duluth.”

The group of protesters was lined up along the sidewalk, holding signs supporting women’s rights.

“Our patients are important and are going through a very critical point in their lives,” said volunteer clinic escort Seeley Mangelsen. “They need support, nice smiling faces to make sure that they get the healthcare that they need and deserve.”

Another group of people stood outside of the abortion clinic, protesting against abortions.

The protesters held signs saying “pray to end abortion” as they prayed. The group declined to be interviewed.