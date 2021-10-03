Apple Fest Still Success for Orchards Despite Crop Shortage

The drought reduced crop yields at apple orchards in Bayfield some as much as 40%.

BAYFIELD, Wis.- The drought reduced crop yields at apple orchards in Bayfield some as much as 40%, so many orchard stands offered fewer apple products at Apple Fest than in years past.

“Usually every year we make around 8,000 caramel apples but this year we were only able to do 5,000,” said Madison Gingras, working at the Apple Hill Orchard stand.

But Gingras said they made it work and were surprised at the strong turnout this weekend.

“A lot of orchards around here look up to this every year and it is a big parent of their income a lot,” she said. “So I know not having it last year was a big impact for a lot of orchards around here, but hopefully being back this year helps them.”

There are 14 different apple and berry orchards throughout the city of Bayfield.