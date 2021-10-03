Bayfield Businesses Thankful for Apple Fest’s Return before Quiet Winter

The Festival provides a boost for the many seasonal businesses in the area.

BAYFIELD, Wis.- Having Apple Fest back is a big economic boost to Bayfield and its surrounding towns and communities.

And this comes after businesses like ‘Bayfield Inn’ saw a busier summer than last year.

The Assistant General Manager telling us, it was at times difficult to keep up with, with the cost of goods going up.

The inn is one of the only businesses in the small tourist town that stay open through the winter, and things usually slow down the weekend after Apple Fest.

“It’s great to have this last little, shot in the arm if you will, going into what is usually a quiet season for us,” said Rachael Lamkin, Assistant General Manager at the Inn.

“There’s a lot of reservations in Ashland and Iron River, all the way up to Cornucopia and beyond so, Apple Fest is important not just to Bayfield,” she said.

Bayfield Inn’s rooftop seating will close in about a week. They’re hoping to start up winter trivia and cocktail lounge this winter.