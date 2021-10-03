Large Miniature Train Model Showcased at Depot

DULUTH, Minn.- The Minnesota Free-mo Modelers brought the largest miniature model train display in the Midwest to the Depot in Downtown Duluth this weekend.

The organization set up the model train display in the Great Hall of the Depot, displaying several different engines running on multiple railroad tracks.

Many of the modules on display were handcrafted by group members and designed to form an intricate layout.

“Several times a year, this group Minnesota Free-mo Modelers gets together and creates a big layout like the one behind me,” said group member Bob Sterner. “So we have about 20–25 modules here. Some are 20 feet long, some are four feet long, some are staged in long-ago years, and some are modern.”

The display showcased different periods through its architecture and model engines.

Miniature farms, bridges, and factories were among the many figures used to make the scene realistic.

“We have different time periods on this railroad, so each individual decides for themselves, whether they’re gonna model a modern-day—present day, a few years ago—many years ago, and so some of these modules reach back to the 1950s,” said Sterner. “Others are basically right up to the present day.”

The display was open to train lovers on Saturday and Sunday, inviting people to come in and learn about the different types of steam engines. The group of modelers hopes to return next year with the display.