Police Investigate Gun Threat At Duluth Car Lot; Friday’s Standoff Suspect Possibly Linked

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police are investigating a threatening gun incident that could be connected to the suspect in Friday’s standoff.

There was a report Friday around 12:30 p.m. of a person who displayed a gun at a car lot, New Duluth Auto, in Gary-New Duluth, according to Mattie Hjelseth, public information officer for the Duluth Police Department.

Hjelseth said Sunday that it was not immediately known if the gun was actually discharged or if the incident is connected to Cody Lee Walker Nelson, 30, of Duluth, who around that same time and in the same area is accused of multiple crimes that led up to a standoff and his eventual arrest Friday.

“We haven’t confirmed if that event is related to Cody as the events with him are still being sequenced together and are being actively investigated to appropriately charge him,” Hjelseth said.

Nelson is a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal record who’s accused of feeling police Friday, going the wrong way on the Bong Bridge with a stolen vehicle, intent to fire a weapon and attempting to rob a bank in Superior at gunpoint.

He was eventually arrested after barricading himself in an apartment building on Central Avenue in the West Duluth area.

While the suspect suffered minor injuries, nobody else was injured.

Formal charges are expected to be filed by the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office in the coming days.