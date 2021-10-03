UMD Men’s Hockey Opens Season with Win over Wisconsin in Exhibition Game

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — The UMD men’s hockey team opened their season with an exhibition game against the University of Wisconsin and defeated them 4-2 on Sunday.

Carter Loney, Hunter Lellig, Casey Gilling and Jesse Jacques scored in the exhibition helping the Bulldogs win over the Badgers.

UMD gears up for their first official game of the season at Bemidji State, Friday, October 8th at 7 p.m.