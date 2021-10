UMD Women’s Soccer Fall to SMSU

DULUTH, Minn. — The UMD women’s soccer team fell to Southwest Minnesota State University on Sunday 2-1 at Molasky Stadium.

Emilia McGiffert scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs in the second half. UMD is back in action Friday, October 8th at Bemidji State University at 3 p.m.