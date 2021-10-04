B&B Market Under New Ownership

Longtime owners John and Kim Lind are passing the torch to a new husband-and-wife duo.

CLOQUET, Minn. — The popular B&B market in Cloquet is now under new ownership for the first time in more than 30 years.

Which includes a B&B Market employee of seven years 24-year-old Jacob Richardson.

He’s a Cloquet native who says the new gig is a full-circle moment.

He says he’s excited to continue the market’s legacy of giving back to the community.

“It’s kind of surreal. Like I started out from the bottom. Now it’s like I own it, it’s mine. It’s like the American way. You learn it, you love it, and you own it. You make it yours and you make it better for everyone else,” B&B Market Owners, Jacob & Mikayla Richardson says.

Meanwhile, The Linds say they’ll stick around for the next few months to help with a seamless transition for staff and customers.

“I’m glad Jake and his wife want to take on this opportunity. There ain’t many small-town businesses left around like us. For someone locally to keep it and take it on that’s great. I’m excited for him. I’m happy for him. But It’s sad in a way. It’ll be sad when it finally happens,” Previous B&B Market Owners, John & Kim Lind say.

They say they’re most proud of the food train they ran last year.

For that project, they raised almost 200-thousand dollars and gave it all back to the community.