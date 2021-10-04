Duluth Fire Department Participates in Fire Prevention Week

DULUTH, Minn.- It is fire prevention week, and for the Duluth Fire Department, their work runs all month long in spreading awareness to the public.

Throughout October, Duluth Firefighters are visiting 2nd-grade classes at about 15 different schools in Duluth.

The first responders are teaching kids about fire safety and how to prevent a fire from happening.

“We’ve kind of progressed just because we have so many people and kids and a lot of different ways to promote fire safety, from utilizing the health fair,” said Deputy Fire Marshal Christopher Orman. “Mostly, our biggest point is going to the schools and dealing with the kids.”

Firefighters are even having a contest where kids send in their hypothetical evacuation plan in the event of a fire and will be selecting four winners. The winning students will then have a Bridgeman’s ice cream party.

“Early education is extremely important for all of us, and part of us getting out and educating the kids is kind of to see—we get to learn from them a little bit because we see how they react,” said Orman.

The Duluth Fire Department emphasizes the importance of fire prevention as more people are at home due to the pandemic, and there has been an increasing number of structure fires.

Fire prevention is crucial for all age groups, especially with the growing number of fires in the Northland.