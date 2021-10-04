Duluth Home Sustains $70K Worth of Damage in Monday Morning Fire

DULUTH, Minn. – Authorities say a home in Duluth sustained $70,000 worth of damage in a Monday morning fire.

According to the Duluth Fire Department, fire crews responded to reports of a fire around 3:41 a.m. at 525 North 39th Avenue West.

Crews arriving at the scene reported seeing flames and smoke venting out of a side window on the first floor of the home.

All occupants were accounted for outside of the home.

Authorities say the fire was limited to the first floor of the home but smoke damage was found throughout the home.

Damage is estimated at $70,000 for the structure and belongings.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.