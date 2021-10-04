Duluth Marshall Alum Maren Friday Named ECAC Rookie of the Week

SCHENECTADY, New York – This past weekend, it was a college hockey debut to remember for Duluth native Maren Friday.

The former Duluth Marshall standout has been named ECAC Rookie of the Week after recording four points in her first two collegiate games for Union College. Friday scored a goal and picked up an assist in each game against RIT. The Dutchwomen would go on to sweep the Tigers. They’ll be back in action next weekend against Rensselaer Polytech Institute.