Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center Sees Smaller Crowds this Summer after Reopening

DULUTH, Minn- The Maritime Museum Visitor Center in Canal Park is fresh off a summer where visitors were allowed inside again to get a hands-on look at the region’s shipping history.

The museum re-opened in July after being closed since the beginning of the pandemic.

Officials there say they saw roughly 20,000 visitors in September and 18,000 in August.

Smaller numbers than usual, as many people are still hesitant to come inside during the pandemic.

Still, they say visitors are happy to be back.

“We heard a lot of people disappointed that they weren’t able to come in. Lots of people that make annual trips up here just for the visitor center,” said Director Sara Summers-Luedtke.

“So we were disappointed that we were not able to have people in at the time but we’re glad now we’re able to accept visitors,” she said.

The Maritime Museum will stay open through the winter Thursday through Monday, and once the shipping season ends weekends only.