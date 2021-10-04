Minnesota Power Cold Weather Rule is Now Active

DULUTH, Minn.- The extended Cold Weather Rule dates are now permanently in place for the colder seasons.

Minnesota winters are cold for an extended period, leading people to use their heating systems longer.

As of October 1, Minnesota Power is here to help customers who have difficulty paying their energy bills. The energy company will set customers up on a payment plan throughout the Cold Weather Rule dates.

“We recognize that customers may be struggling, and we’re here to work with them to keep their service-connected and find a payment plan, but we’ll also connect them to other resources like energy assistance and Rent Help Minnesota for renters,” said customer experience operations Tina Koecher.

In addition to the Cold Weather Rule, customers can see if they qualify for Minnesota Power’s energy assistance program funded by the American Rescue Plan.

Minnesota Power will offer payment plan services through the end of the extended Cold Weather Rule date, April 30.