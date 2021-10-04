New COVID Testing Options Offered on the Iron Range

VIRGINIA, Minn. – New COVID-19 testing options are available on the Iron Range starting this week.

St. Louis County Public Health along with the Minnesota Department of Health has increased the availability of walk-in saliva tests in Eveleth and Virginia.

Free saliva tests are now available on the following days at the following locations, and will continue until further notice:

Mondays: 1 p.m.- 5:00 p.m., Eveleth Auditorium, 421 Jackson Street, Eveleth

Tuesdays: 8 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Iron Trail Motors Event Center, 919 6th Street South, Virginia

Fridays: 12:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m., St. Louis County Government Services Center – Virginia, 201 South 3rd Avenue, Virginia

“We are hearing numerous concerns from people about how difficult it has been to access COVID tests the last few weeks,” said Amy Westbrook, St. Louis County Public Health division director. “With hospitals and clinics, pharmacies, my team in public health – we’re pretty much all at capacity, so it takes some coordination to redirect resources. We’re grateful that people are doing the right thing and seeking out testing, and we want to make it as easy as possible for them to do that.”

Additionally, the Minnesota Department of Health announced last week that expanded COVID-19 saliva testing will be available at the DECC beginning today.

COVID testing space will double from 5,000 to 10,000 square feet to accommodate the additional testing and staff.

Testing will be available Monday-Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and beginning October 12 will operate Tuesday-Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. indefinitely.

“We are hearing numerous concerns from people about how difficult it has been to access COVID tests the last few weeks,” said Amy Westbrook, St. Louis County Public Health division director. “With hospitals and clinics, pharmacies, my team in public health – we’re pretty much all at capacity, so it takes some coordination to redirect resources. We’re grateful that people are doing the right thing and seeking out testing, and we want to make it as easy as possible for them to do that.”

For more information about testing, when to get tested, and what to do while waiting for test results, click here.