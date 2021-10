Prep Soccer: Proctor Girls, Cloquet-Carlton Girls, Superior Boys Winners Start Week with Wins

It was a good night of soccer action for the Rails, the Lumberjacks and the Spartans.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – In prep girls soccer action, Proctor wins a nail-biter on the road over Hermantown 3-2 and Cloquet-Carlton gets the Senior Night win over Two Harbors 8-1.

In boys soccer action, it was Superior over Hayward 8-1, behind two goals from Jakob Kidd.